A Dubuque man linked to a marijuana ring faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge.
Caleb L. Birch, 19, of 2289 Schroeder St., recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to a felony controlled substance violation. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 20.
Prosecutors will recommend a five-year suspended prison term and two to five years of probation, according to a plea agreement.
Birch’s attorney will argue for a deferred judgment, a $750 fine and two to five years of formal probation, according to court documents.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
According to court documents, Birch was part of a scheme in which large quantities of marijuana were shipped to the tri-state area from states in which the drug can be purchased legally.
Others arrested in connection to the scheme include Devin R. Keller-Schueler, 20, and Payton Helling, 19, both of East Dubuque, Ill.; Austin T. Gehri, 19, and Michael W. Small, 19, both of rural Dubuque; and Victoria L. Dieter, 19, of Asbury, Iowa.
Dieter, Small and Helling were given deferred judgments and sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to various charges connected to the crime.
The cases against Keller-Schueler and Gehr have yet to be resolved.