A Dubuque man arrested last week after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase faces additional charges.
Dustin R. McGonigle, 20, of 567 Arlington St., was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, second-offense possession of marijuana and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that McGonigle originally was arrested Thursday near the intersection of Ellen and Hillcrest roads in Dubuque on charges of eluding-more than 25 mph over the speed limit and driving while barred.
A state trooper clocked McGonigle driving 76 mph in a 65 mph zone on eastbound U.S. 20 between Farley and Epworth. He accelerated when the trooper turned on his lights to conduct a traffic stop.
McGonigle topped 100 mph in a 55 mph zone as the chase neared Dubuque, then led authorities through the city, failing to stop at stop signs and running a red light.