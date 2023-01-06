The Making of a Portrait: Gallery Talk and Demonstration
Saturday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dubuque Camera Club members will discuss the techniques and pieces in their exhibition, “Portraits.” Following the talk, audience members can have their photograph taken in a style inspired by Therese Mulgrew’s “Intimate Exchange” paintings. Admission: Free with general museum admission. More information: www.dbqart.org.
Christmas in Ukraine — A Fundraiser
Saturday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
7 to 9 p.m. A 12-course vegetarian holiday feast, cooking demonstration, live music and more benefiting the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa. According to organizers, $10 of every ticket sold will provide humanitarian aid and medical supplies directly to citizens and military personnel in Ukraine. Admission: $45-$67.50 per person. Tickets available at: www.tinyurl.com/ConviviumFarmstead. More information: 563-557-2900.
Thrifty Affair Garage Sale
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An indoor garage sale with baby and kids clothes, toys, home goods and antiques. Admission: $1 per person. More information: www.facebook.com/JodiandKT.
Mines of Spain Winter Program Series: ‘Lead Mining and Mines’
Sunday, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Noon. Rudy Pruszko will lead a free program on the history of zinc and lead mining and smelting in the current site. All programs are free to all ages. More information: 563-556-0620.
