FARLEY, Iowa — All at once, about 20 faces popped up to form a grid on a computer screen. The faces in each box began to sing in unison while others danced around in their own section of the video call. Some faces froze and vanished as new faces appeared and began to sing as well.
The actors on the computer screen each stood in front of tree-filled paintings or mountainous backdrops, as they began their virtual journey to Camp Pocahontas and Camp John Smith.
Although this year’s spring musical was somewhat out of the ordinary, Seton Catholic Middle School students still were determined to put on a show. And they did this week.
After all Iowa school buildings were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were sent home and left without any after-school activities or socialization.
But Seton’s music instructor, Michelle Jannette, was set on holding the annual play even if it couldn’t be performed on a typical stage setting.
“It never occurred to me not to have it,” she said. “I knew we needed to do it because the kids can’t do anything (else). It was something that everybody could look forward to.”
So, Jannette and her cast of middle school actors spent every Monday and Thursday morning preparing for their virtual performance.
Although their many practices and the Thursday night performance were not without a few blips, they made it work, Jannette said.
“I think it went well,” she said. “It’s not the way any of us wanted to do it, but it is so awesome to watch. It just makes me smile. It is so awesome to see them so happy and into it.”
The students performed their version of the musical “Guess What I Did Last Summer” via Google Meet on Thursday night.
The play takes place at a girls camp, Pocahontas, and boys camp, John Smith. In the play, the boys are at risk of losing their disorderly camp, so they convince the girls to let them stay at their camp and trick a camp inspector into thinking tidy Camp Pocahontas is actually Camp John Smith.
For eighth-grade student Rachel Clasen, the virtual performance was, well, interesting.
“It was very interesting to see how we could all interact with each other without being with each other,” she said. “It was kind of something we could take and make this crazy situation a little more normal.”
Dawn Klostermann, whose daughter Sophia performed in the play, said she loved every minute of it.
“I thought it was amazing,” she said. “It was a real tribute to Seton and their perseverance. We were thoroughly entertained.”
Although at times, the internet would fail, or actors’ siblings would run through the background of their at-home sets, it’s something the students will always remember, said eighth grader Mallory Rea.
“My brother might not remember his eighth grade play, but I think we will all remember this for the rest of our lives,” Rea said.