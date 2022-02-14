Gabriel Hansen used a brush to clean the last stray bits of snow off an 8-foot tower of turtles stacked on top of each other.
Passersby on the sidewalk snapped photos of Hansen and the turtles as he worked.
“I wouldn’t have even thought I could ever be a part of something like this,” Hansen said.
Hansen, of Lisbon, Iowa, is a member of Up to Snow Good, one of six teams participating in the 2022 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition and Festival, a four-day event that concluded Sunday in Dubuque.
“This was a really cool experience — I’ve never done anything like this before in my life,” Hansen said.
Four professional and two student teams began carving creations out of 288-cubic-foot blocks of snow Thursday in Dubuque’s Washington Square, at an event jointly held by the Dubuque Museum of Art, the City of Dubuque’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs and WinterFun Inc.
“It’s magical for people to come down and watch these creations emerge from out of these giant blocks of snow,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant.
Petersen-Brant, of Dubuque, competed in the event for the first time as a member of the New Snow Kids on the Block team, creating a unicorn sculpture titled “Sparkle & Shine.”
“We’ve been working on it since Thursday — every day, all day,” she said.
Sculpting teams had until noon on Sunday to complete the work on their creations.
Petersen-Brant also helped organize the event as Dubuque’s arts and cultural affairs coordinator.
“It’s fun — there’s nothing else like this (event) around here,” she said.
Preparation for the event begins with an arrival of artificially-created snow.
“Sundown (Mountain Resort) makes all of the snow for us,” Petersen-Brant said.
On Tuesday, volunteers climbed ladders to help form the donated snow into large blocks.
“We pack the snow two days before the event into big forms and then we let the sculptors go at it,” Petersen-Brant said.
The competition featured four professional teams and two student teams representing University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Clarke University.
Judges selected a team to participate in a national snow-sculpting competition held in Lake Geneva, Wis.
Hansen’s Up to Snow Good team won the people’s choice award. Burch Street Carvers won the right to compete in Lake Geneva.
On Sunday, community members could sculpt their own creations out of small blocks of snow across Washington Square from the competitive pieces.
Aria Feldmann, 7, of Epworth, Iowa, used a shovel to chop away at the snow to create the likeness of a cat.
“It was fun,” Feldmann said. “I had to make a tail and it was fun to make squiggles.”
Feldmann enjoyed seeing the larger sculptures.
“They look so realistic,” she said. “My favorite was the unicorn — that’s my favorite animal.”
The stacked-turtle Hansen helped create was titled “Turtles All the Way.”
“My good friend from college is a professional artist, and he would teach me little tricks along the way,” Hansen said. “There are all of these parts in the middle (of the sculpturing process) where it felt like we were getting lost, so we had to figure out the next step.”