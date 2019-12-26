Dubuque police said a man recently arrested for a November rape now has been linked to an assault by masked men in September.
Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., Apt. 6, was arrested this week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first- degree burglary.
Court documents state that Cody M. Dole, 24, of 47 E. 14th St., was attacked in his home at about 4:15 p.m. Sept. 22 while his then-5-month-old was present.
Dole told police that someone knocked on his apartment door and, once it was opened, three men wearing bandannas over their faces rushed into his residence. One of them — a juvenile — was carrying a BB gun, while another had a golf club.
Documents stated that Dole and the man with the golf club fought over it, then Dole reached for the BB gun, prompting the boy holding it to flee the home. He said the other two men eventually fled the house as well.
Dole told police that during the struggle, he was punched in the face and chest multiple times and kicked repeatedly.
An ensuing investigation led to identifying the juvenile as a 15-year-old from the neighborhood whose name has not been released.
It also led to the arrest of Cory A. Bryson, 20, no permanent address, on a charge of first-degree burglary. Documents state that he was the man with the golf club. Police reported that he admitted to the burglary and stated he was with the teen, a man he only knew as “Domo” and a fourth man.
Then last week, Raggs was arrested at his residence on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents state that Raggs met a woman on Nov. 25, got her to come with him to an apartment on Central Avenue, held a knife to her throat and then raped her. Raggs denied the accusation.
While being interviewed in that case, police also asked him about the September break-in. Court documents state that Raggs said he was in the area at the time, “heard a lot of commotion, so he went over to see what it was” and then spotted the 15-year-old, who is the son of Raggs’ then-girlfriend, so he got the boy out of there. Raggs said he did not enter the residence.
But Bryson, when shown Raggs’ new mug shot, immediately confirmed that he had been involved in the break-in, according to police.