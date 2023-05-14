Mari Hammel’s sons were kept busy this morning, and that made her a proud mom on Mother’s Day.
Hammel’s sons, Dominic Hammel, 20, and Austin Hammel, 15, both of Dubuque, were among the members of the Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow Timmeu Lodge 74 working at the organization’s annual Mother’s Day pancake breakfast at Eagle Point Park.
A Boy Scouts service organization, the Order of the Arrow’s members plan, organize and implement the breakfast event, which annually draws as many as 1,500 people to the park.
Dominic and Austin Hammel were in the thick of things this morning – Dominic helped serve sausages while Austin addressed logistical issues at the breakfast.
“It means a lot because they are doing this for all of the moms and the grandmas,” Hammel said. “(The event) brings families together.”
Mari Hammel said her family attended the breakfast every year when her sons were younger. Now, they are Order of the Arrow members heavily involved in the event.
“As they have progressively gotten older, (Dominic and Austin) have taken leadership roles in the Order,” Mari Hammel said. “They have gained leadership skills, lifelong friendships and problem-solving skills when things don’t go as planned and they have to think on the fly and make things happen. They have grown up a lot as they have learned those skills. It’s so impressive.”
Boy Scout Jacob Blanchard, 18, of Dubuque, has served as the chairman of the Mother’s Day breakfast planning committee for two consecutive years.
“The planning starts as early as September of the year before,” Blanchard said. “The biggest challenge is making sure everyone gets their jobs and responsibilities done.”
Every year seems to pose a different set of event-related challenges, too.
“This year, we had some trouble getting eggs,” Blanchard said. “We had to go to Milwaukee to get some.”
The weather posed an additional challenge, as a light rain persistently fell on Dubuque during most of the event.
“There are some hiccups (in organizing and implementing the event) but it all works out in the end,” Blanchard said.
Eagle Point Park waives the entry fee for guests attending the breakfast in exchange for work the Scouts perform earlier in the spring.
“In April, we go through the whole park and pick up all of the sticks in the grass and put them on the side of the road,” Blanchard said. “That saves (park staff) money in mower blades and time getting off the mower to pick up sticks in front of them, and in exchange, they waive the entry fee for us on Mother’s Day.
Blanchard credited the breakfast in particular and Boy Scouts in general for helping him gain leadership skills.
“Before joining Scouts, I was really quiet and now I can get up in front of people,” he said. “It also gives me an opportunity to meet people.”
Blanchard said the breakfast wouldn’t occur without the hard work of the participating Scouts. He singled out the work of younger Scouts who spent today filling labor-intensive roles.
“It gives them some leadership skills and teaches them responsibility,” Blanchard said. “We have some young Scouts running (pancake) batter from the mixer. The breakfast also gives customer service skills to (the young Scouts) handing out more food and coffee. It’s a great opportunity for them.”
Christopher DeMotta, 15, of Dubuque, was one of the young Scouts busily honing his customer-service skills at the breakfast. He poured coffee for families.
“I joined the order two years ago and this is my second Mother’s Day breakfast,” DeMotta said. “It’s a lot of fun because it’s nice to do something for the community and serve them food on a holiday. It gives me joy that I get to serve these people, and it’s a fun experience getting out of my comfort zone and learning to talk to people.”
Great job Christopher!
I witnessed this young man multi-tasking at the breakfast. He was observant to others needs while tending to ours.
Kudos to all scouts who did their part for today's breakfast.
