Mari Hammel’s sons were kept busy this morning, and that made her a proud mom on Mother’s Day.

Hammel’s sons, Dominic Hammel, 20, and Austin Hammel, 15, both of Dubuque, were among the members of the Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow Timmeu Lodge 74 working at the organization’s annual Mother’s Day pancake breakfast at Eagle Point Park.

guest7

Great job Christopher!

I witnessed this young man multi-tasking at the breakfast. He was observant to others needs while tending to ours.

Kudos to all scouts who did their part for today's breakfast.

