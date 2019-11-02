DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tyson Shores tightened the last screws on his baler and carefully set it in the barn on Friday.
Like many of the finer details of his display, it was a piece of work that largely would go unnoticed. The hand-built plastic barn is filled with those little elements that make it look and feel authentic.
He replicated the C-shaped iron rafters typically seen on Oklahoma farms; crafted fencing that complied with Oklahoma regulations; and paid careful attention to accurately demonstrating Oklahoma wheat-harvesting techniques.
The display is so steeped in Oklahoma agriculture, bits of dirt from the state are glued to the board.
At about 4 feet long and 4 feet wide, the display contains more details than anyone could possibly notice. But the 15-year-old Oklahoma native doesn’t mind.
He just needed it to feel like home.
“I set it up for how I want my future farm to be,” Shores said. “It has to really be an Oklahoma farm.”
Shores was one of several people from throughout the country who brought farm toy displays to the National Farm Toy Show in Dyersville on Friday. The event, held each November, attracts thousands of visitors.
Attendees, who spread out throughout Beckman Catholic High School, the National Farm Toy Museum and Commercial Club Park, buy, swap and sell new, used and antique farm toys throughout the three-day show.
For many of those showing off farm displays, this was the first time showing off months of work. They created detailed farm scenes with nothing more than plastic toys and some basic crafting materials.
“It took us about five months to make the whole thing,” said Keegan McElmeel, who crafted a massive cattle farm display with cousins Dawson and Dylan Ricklefs. “Just putting in the corn stalks took us six hours.”
In the same way that farm toys lovingly re-create every detail of the machinery and equipment that helps a farm run, the displays take it a step further by recreating the farm itself. Each display tells a story.
Mason Hosek, 12, spent six months creating his display out of plastic tiles and papier-mache to show the steps of rotational grazing. Each section of the display was painted a different shade of green to show its stage in the rotation.
“I always liked seeing the farm displays at the fairs, so I wanted to make one,” Hosek said. “They were cool to me.”
Each farm toy display will be evaluated this weekend by judges, who eventually will award prizes to the most impressive creations.
Shores’ display will be going up against those made by the same adults who inspired him to create his own displays four years ago.
Kelly Mutschler, who has been creating displays for the past 15 years, said he is encouraged to see younger generations taking up the hobby.
“I think the more the merrier,” Mutschler said. “I’m glad that they are keeping it alive.”