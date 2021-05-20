Construction of a one-way roadway between downtown and the bluffs 65 years ago meant the elimination of one of Dubuque’s oldest streets.
Robinson Street, described as “disreputable,” was rumored to have been constructed with convict labor as early as the 1830s. It was eliminated in 1956 to accommodate an extension of Ninth Street from Bluff Street to University Avenue.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the street’s history in its May 27, 1956, edition.
OLD-TIME DUBUQUERS RECALL ROBINSON STREET’S HAZY PAST
One of the oldest streets in Dubuque, after well over 100 years, is scheduled to fall before the march of progress this year.
Not even the memories of near-centenarians here can bring back many detailed recollections of Robinson Street, the time-worn stretch of road behind the Telegraph Herald which is to give way to the extension of Ninth Street.
Surveyors are measuring the street for its role as the Ninth Street extension, a wide, smooth, one-way gateway to west Dubuque. In the new traffic pattern, it will carry westbound cars out of downtown, while Eighth Street will transport eastbound Dubuquers to the business district.
Rumor has it that the bumpy street, extending from the 900 block on Bluff Street to University Avenue near the Eighth Street intersection, was constructed by convict labor in the 1830s.
The street is not listed in old city directories, nor is it mentioned in the many books and papers in the Dubuque library.
All that is definitely known about the vanishing little adjunct is that it led a rather disreputable existence.
It even had a number of aliases, among which are “Hooch Alley.”
Although more like an alley, it has been known as Robinson Street for as long as old-timers here can remember.
The name was attached way back before the turn of the century, when F.M. Robinson, a wealthy Dubuquer, kept horses in several barns along the then-muddy path.
His grandson Frank Lacy recalls that other gentlemen also housed horses along the trail.
Progress last week squeezed the last of the horse barns right out of existence. The old building made the transition from the horse era to the automobile age all right — it lately served as a garage.
There were many buildings along the street during its early days. The only large structure still remaining on the street is a stone building believed to be about 115 years old. No one knows what purpose the many-windowed building served in the old days. A few Dubuquers think it might have been a drill hall for National Guard troops.
Robinson Street’s residents were constantly creating disturbances, which kept the city’s police force watching the rather mysterious alley.
It was not safe to be on Robinson at night. Several murders, wild parties and knifings helped to give the street its infamy.