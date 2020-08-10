U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, on Sunday announced her marriage to Daniel Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The two were married Saturday in front of a small group of family members and friends, according to a press release issued by Finkenauer’s office.
Finkenauer, 30, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 and is seeking re-election this fall. She previously served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Wasta, 28, recently joined former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. He will serve as political director for Iowa. He previously served as political director for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential caucus campaign in Iowa.
Finkenauer and Wasta became engaged in October.
Finkenauer’s office did not respond to a request for additional details, including where the couple will reside.