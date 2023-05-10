Lisa Roling, a paraprofessional at Cascade Elementary School, uses the school’s new LED-enhanced stop sign and a fluorescent vest to get drivers’ attention while helping students cross the street after school.
CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade Elementary School officials and local law enforcement have been hard at work promoting safety at the crosswalk on First Avenue and Tyler Street. According to Principal Dan Wendler, this is in the wake of two near misses in recent months.
“In the last couple of months, we’ve had drivers who didn’t see or didn’t yield to students or our staff on the crosswalk, causing dangerous situations where someone could have been hurt,” Wendler said.
Police Chief Fred Heim said the school crosswalk is the only place officials have had these problems and even those incidents are historically rare.
“We haven’t really had incidents anywhere else,” said Heim. “I think it’s mainly that there are quite a few children who cross at that intersection, which is a designated area for them to cross. In the last six to eight weeks, there’s been two incidents and they were relatively close together, but there hasn’t been an incident since six weeks ago.”
Through collaboration among Wendler, Heim, City Administrator Lisa Kotter and an EMT parent, the group has been thinking of ways they can promote morning driving safety on First Avenue to residents.
They aren’t starting from scratch, though. According to Heim, five years ago, the city put flashing lights on the signs at the crosswalk through a grant to signal to drivers that there are pedestrians in the area. The city also changed the speed limit by the school from 35 mph to 25 mph, though people are still getting used to the change years later.
After the recent incidents, the city, school and several parents sent out Facebook posts to inform people about some of the road safety rules and regulations. Cascade High School also has started talking with students about safety at these intersections.
Heim said that for the past 18 years, he has talked to drivers’ education classes about regulations and traffic laws and has heavily emphasized the importance of watching for pedestrians on crosswalks in the last few classes to inform new drivers getting their school permits. Heim said high school Principal Ryan Fritz also meets with every student who applies for a school permit to ensure they understand these safety concerns.
For additional safety measures, the school recently started putting out yellow “yield to pedestrian” signs at the crosswalks on both sides of the school and purchased an LED light so the crossing guard has a stop sign that lights up to draw more attention from drivers.
Heim said regular police radar surveillance in the area reports the sign on the east side of the school is having a high success rate convincing people to tap their brakes and slow down, though there have been issues with the signs being blown down by the wind or being knocked over by cars. Going into the next school year, Cascade Elementary plans to look for a better option. Drivers are invited to stop and set the signs up if they see them down.
Wendler said all the efforts are having a positive impact, but officials will continue to work on it to avoid any bad situations and simply raise awareness.
“The margin on this is really small,” he said. “We’re trying to avoid the one time something bad happens. It’s not like we have 10 scares a week, we might have one a month, but we want to make sure we continue to have zero incidents where a crossing guard or student is injured at a crosswalk.”
