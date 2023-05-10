Cascade intersection saftey
Lisa Roling, a paraprofessional at Cascade Elementary School, uses the school’s new LED-enhanced stop sign and a fluorescent vest to get drivers’ attention while helping students cross the street after school.

CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade Elementary School officials and local law enforcement have been hard at work promoting safety at the crosswalk on First Avenue and Tyler Street. According to Principal Dan Wendler, this is in the wake of two near misses in recent months.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve had drivers who didn’t see or didn’t yield to students or our staff on the crosswalk, causing dangerous situations where someone could have been hurt,” Wendler said.

