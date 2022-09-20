PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Heidi Dyas-McBeth didn’t consider herself a history buff before she began sifting through one of the tri-state area’s most-extensive collections of artifacts.
“I became fascinated about the early mining history, the geology of the area, as well as the collection (at the museums),” Dyas-McBeth said.
Dyas-McBeth, 59, volunteers at Platteville’s Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums.
“Heidi is great — she is invaluable to an organization like ours,” said Museums Director Erik Flesch. “She brings intelligence and creativity with true dedication.”
For the past two years she has assisted in an effort to digitally catalog a collection of artifacts spanning thousands of years.
Dyas-McBeth volunteered to work with a museums staff collection team funded by a two-year grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“Our collections team is like the steward of the things we have behind the scenes in storage,” Flesch said. “Having our collections protected from the agents of deterioration and organized in a database makes it possible for us to fully grasp what we have.”
The museums’ campus at 405 Main St. includes a former working lead mine dating to 1845, exhibits detailing the area’s mining history and an enormous trove of cultural artifacts gathered during a span of 80 years by a Beetown, Wis., collector named Rollo Jamison.
Flesch estimates that the museum’s collection comprises approximately 35,000 artifacts — about 33% of which has been inventoried and digitally cataloged.
“Heidi is an extension of our collections team but she is here voluntarily,” Flesch said. “She loves the work and she wants to see us succeed.”
Dyas-McBeth describes the museums’ facility as “a treasure in Platteville that people don’t know much about.” “I’m guilty of that myself,” she said. “We moved to Platteville about 25 years ago and until our kids were grown, I had never been down inside the mine before. My kids did it for school.”
Her volunteer work introduced Dyas-McBeth to the museums’ extensive collection and prompted a learning curve of archiving.
“I had to learn how to properly care for different things — what do you do if you’re working with paper, what do you do if you’re working with photographs, or fabric,” she said. “You’re assessing the condition of an object. You’re trying to describe it when many times you’re looking at it and you don’t have any idea what it is.”
Among the items Dyas-McBeth archived were old books and postcards collected by Jamison.
“He had tons and tons of postcards,” she said. “Many of them were historical postcards and many of them had correspondence on the back. You were able to see how people communicated with each other. People used postcards to communicate like how we might with a text — only not as immediate. ‘Are you going to the dance this weekend? I’m planning on going.’ That would be all that would be on a postcard and that would be dropped in the mail to a friend who was in the same town.”
Born and raised in Lincoln, Neb., Dyas-McBeth graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She relocated to Platteville as a result of her husband’s career. Bill McBeth taught at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Dyas-McBeth and her husband were among the former owners of The Driftless Market, a natural foods grocery store in town. After that business sold in 2020, Dyas-McBeth began assisting museums staff while also continuing her approximately 20-year volunteer work at Platteville’s Rountree Gallery, where she serves as vice chairwoman of the organization’s board of directors.
“I categorize myself as an amateur artist,” Dyas-McBeth said. “When we first moved to this area, I was doing a lot of mosaic artwork. I taught classes at Shake Rag Alley over in Mineral Point.”
Dyas-McBeth began sketching during the early days of the pandemic, and now finds inspiration among the varied artifacts at the museum.
“I’m fascinated by maps and topography of areas,” she said. “There’s such a wealth of information that is here. Once you get into it, you get hooked.”
Dyas-McBeth began working on mixed-media pieces inspired by the museums’ collection.
“I did a series of pieces based on some stuff out of an old U.S. Geological Survey done in the 1970s,” she said. “I find that there are plenty of people just like me — fascinated by our Driftless area and the Upper Mississippi Valley Ore District that we live in.”
