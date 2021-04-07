Dubuque Community Schools leaders will soon start offering secondary students struggling in their classes during the COVID-19 pandemic opportunities to catch up.
The district’s Alta Vista Campus next week will start offering an additional block of time after school to help participating students make up for pandemic-related learning losses.
Alta Vista Campus Principal Chris Oberhoffer shared the plan during a meeting of the school board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee this week.
“Some students may really capitalize on this opportunity, which would be a great thing for students a little bit off track for their graduation,” Oberhoffer said.
The program will provide 36 total hours of after-school learning time in a specific subject a student is struggling in, he said. The extra class time — offered four days a week — will run from Monday, April 12, to May 20.
Participating students can set personal achievement goals for a class and then work semi-independently and one-on-one with an instructor to meet them, he said.
Oberhoffer said 12 teachers have stepped up to facilitate the extra class time, and program attendance will be capped at 12 students per teacher. Of the 61 students staff have reached so far, 35 have said they want to take advantage of the offering, he said.
Officials at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools this week will go through their list of students who would benefit from the offering, he said. High school seniors will be offered the opportunity first before officials open it up to lower grade levels.
“This is exactly what we need to be doing for our remediation,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “...This is a multi-year response. This is the first year out of the block. This is not going to be the end, but simply the beginning.”
While board members generally praised the plan, some raised concerns about students having transportation to and from the Alta Vista Campus. Oberhoffer said officials could use campus vans, and staff could work with students to figure out other transportation options.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, also shared other potential COVID-19 remediation options. Those included bringing in content-specific substitute teachers to serve as mentors for struggling students.
“One thing I’m hearing from students that’s a struggle is math classes,” he said. “Any way to do face-to-face math classes, we’re looking at doing that.”
Rheingans said the district will be receiving additional money from federal COVID-19 relief funds, and officials can explore other options after knowing how much they will receive.
“We know that for students, the hybrid model didn’t work for everyone,” he said. “For some it was great, for some it wasn’t. It’s going to be a full-court press for the next four years.”