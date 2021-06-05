CASCADE, Iowa — A fire Friday afternoon damaged multiple buildings on a Dubuque County farm, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 1020 Aitchison Road in Cascade was reported at about 2:05 p.m. Friday. The property is owned by John and Rebecca McDermott.
“The fire started in a barn and spread to another outbuilding and a corn crib close by,” according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The total damage is estimated at $250,000. Authorities said the fire’s cause is unknown, but “it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.”