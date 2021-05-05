CASCADE, Iowa — Authorities say two people suspected of theft at stores in Coralville and Davenport fled their crashed vehicle near Cascade on Monday carrying 19 purses with anti-theft devices still attached.
William B. Peyton, 27, of Rockford, Ill., and Zaria T. Love, 23, no permanent address, were arrested around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the 22000 block of U.S. 151.
Court documents state that Peyton faces charges of second-degree theft, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to have a valid license and failure to maintain control. Love faces a charge of second-degree theft.
Peyton and Love fled their crashed vehicle on foot prior to the arrival of Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies on the scene, according to documents. The pair were carrying numerous purses.
Authorities established a perimeter and a K-9 unit conducted a search of the area.
“K-9 Bane located 19 purses in the ditch, approximately 500 yards from the scene of the accident,” documents state “The purses had tags, anti-theft devices and cables still attached to them.”
Authorities located two additional purses in the vehicle. Peyton and Love were found and apprehended.
TJ Maxx stores in Coralville and Davenport both reported thefts of purses with a total value of $2,062.