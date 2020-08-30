University of Dubuque students needing health services now have a one-stop-shop on campus for brain health and primary care needs.
The new Smeltzer-Kelly Student Health Center opened to students last week, featuring three brain health rooms, two medical exam rooms, a procedure room, lab and waiting area.
“It just makes it so much easier for them to access care, both medical and brain health, rather than having to try to find their way to a clinic,” said Regina Butteris, health center medical director.
The center is one of two major construction projects wrapping up at UD.
Elsewhere in the area, other colleges have finished or are finishing their own renovation projects aimed at better serving students and other constituents.
“We all put in a lot of hours, a lot of work to get these projects ... done, and the ones that are ongoing, to keep them moving,” said Pete Davis, director of facilities management at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
A welcoming space
At UD’s health center, students can access brain health services from a full-time provider and a married couple job-sharing another full-time position, Butteris said.
Physicians and physician assistants at the clinic can treat illnesses, assist with maintenance of chronic conditions, conduct wellness physicals and run basic tests for illnesses such as strep throat and the flu, among other services.
Early estimates put the construction project’s cost at $1.1 million
“It looks fabulous,” Butteris said. “It’s beautiful, definitely well equipped. I think we’ll be able to serve students very well here.”
Also at UD, the new Peter and Susan Smith Welcome Center is expected to open to students by mid-September.
The 17,000-square-foot building will house the offices of advancement and alumni engagement and of multicultural student engagement. The space also features six classrooms, a 110-seat auditorium and a welcoming space for prospective students and their parents, current students and alumni, said Thomas Hogan, UD’s senior associate vice president for enrollment in university relations.
The project was initially expected to cost $7.4 million.
“I think that students are going to find that it’s just a comfortable and welcoming space for them,” he said.
‘Wow’ factor
Other local colleges also are wrapping up projects.
For Northeast Iowa Community College, renovations to Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque should wrap up over the next two weeks, said Rhonda Seibert, associate vice president for operations.
Improvements include a new hospitality area, an updated lounge and restrooms, sound system and visual display improvements in conference center rooms and a larger vestibule and reception area.
“You’ll find when you go in that the entire facility is lighter and brighter than it was before and really in tune to meeting the needs of the community,” Seibert said.
Officials at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore recently wrapped up work to create a welcome center area with a new bookstore at the main entrance to campus.
“I think it gives the campus much more of that ‘wow’ factor when you come in,” said Dan Imhoff, director of facilities, safety and security. “It gives us that welcoming feeling that we were kind of lacking before.”
At UW-P, work will wrap up this fall on a $4 million project to convert the central heating plant to run on natural gas with a fuel oil backup, rather than coal.
UW-P students this fall also will be able to access two new automation labs thanks to a $1.5 million remodeling project in Russell Hall, Davis said.
At Clarke University in Dubuque, the Alumnae Lecture Hall has been renovated with new tablet-arm chairs, projectors, screens, lighting and flooring, said Beth McGrath, vice president for business and finance.
Staff also renovated the first floor of Mary Josita Residence Hall from faculty office spaces into 30 additional residence hall rooms to serve an influx of male students.