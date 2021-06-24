ZWINGLE, Iowa — An Illinois man was arrested by federal law enforcement officials in Zwingle on drug trafficking charges Wednesday.
Untavious Davenport, 39, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He was indicted by a grand jury in the Western District of Missouri in June 2020 on federal charges out of Springfield, Mo. Officials had been looking for him since then, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Marshals tracked Davenport through multiple states over the ensuing months and eventually “developed a likely location for Davenport in a rural setting just north of Zwingle,” the release states.
Local law enforcement joined with marshals from multiple states to arrest Davenport on Wednesday. He was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to await extradition to Missouri.