As Dan Nicholson jokes decades later, he had a “four-wheel personality” at age 15. His 1938 Dodge was his greatest asset, in friendship and in love.
One summer day in 1953 in the Moline-East Moline, Ill., area, Dan drove a few of his friends to see a girl that those boys were interested in, but his attention was stolen by her 16-year-old neighbor, Barbara Hoskins.
“I was pretty interested, and I wanted to find out more about her,” Dan said.
Dan offered Barbara rides to work, and by the end of the summer, the two were going steady.
“One of the first things he took me to was a circus,” Barbara said.
On Oct. 13, they celebrated 65 years of marriage with a Mass at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque.
During his senior year, Dan gave Barbara a ring at Christmastime, but they had to wait until Dan graduated from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island, Ill., to tell their friends.
“You couldn’t announce an engagement, or you had to leave Catholic school,” Dan said.
They were married on Oct. 13, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in what was then Green Rock, Ill.
“We got home from our honeymoon, and we were in a real small apartment, and we didn’t have anything in the kitchen,” Dan said.
So, one of the first things the newlyweds did was take a trip to Sam’s Tri-City Food Store in Moline, where they worked together while still in school. They walked out without having to pay a cent, a wedding gift from the store.
“We filled up two grocery carts with spices and canned goods and everything you need to start up an apartment,” Dan said. “We go up to the checkout, and they took both carts through without even looking at them.”
Several months before getting married, Dan started a 30-year career working with John Deere.
Her senior year, Barbara had an internship at an insurance company. After graduation, she was offered a job. She worked there until she became pregnant.
Dan and Barbara have five children: Danine Gerberick, Mark Nicholson, Wendy Solawetz, Anthony Nicholson and Jill Hawkins. Today, they have 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
At first, they lived in Green Rock for about seven years before moving to Geneseo, Ill.
“I remember Sunday drives,” Gerberick said. “We’d get in the car and we’d go visit a cousin. ... We had a big, old, brown station wagon, and we’d all go camping.”
Mark called his parents an “inspiration.”
“As all things, not perfect, but they’re the best I’ve ever met,” Mark said.
After about 15 years of marriage, Dan’s work for John Deere brought the family to Dubuque.
“It’s one of the best things that’s happened to us, to come to Dubuque,” Barbara said.
Sometimes, Dan worked second jobs to help provide for the family.
“Dan had always been supportive for me to be at home with the children,” Barbara said.
She has been active in pro-life activities with Dubuque County Right to Life and Iowans for Life. She is also a master gardener.
In 1986, Dan retired from John Deere. At the time, he was a member of the City of Dubuque Human Rights Commission.
“There was some racial strife in Dubuque — cross burnings, the KKK came to town,” Dan said. “What we did, the City Council and the Human Rights Commission, we had a big rally/party/picnic up at a park at the time they were having the KKK rally downtown. We did things like that.”
In 1989, Dan was elected to the Dubuque City Council, on which he served for 16 years. At the time, the city was developing areas like the riverfront and industrial and technology parks.
“He’d take us for a drive and take us to see the things that were done when he was a part of the City Council,” Gerberick said, describing visits back home after she had moved away.
For 30 years, Dan has volunteered to count absentee ballots. Barbara has also assisted as an election volunteer.
“I’m pretty much the introvert, as you can tell, and he’s the extrovert,” Barbara said.
When they were married, Barbara converted to Catholicism.
“The most important thing to us is being part of the Catholic Church,” Barbara said. “The sacrament of marriage has been what has held us together.”
Dan said faith and community involvement has helped their marriage remain strong.
“You don’t make a strong marriage alone,” Dan said. “You do it together.”