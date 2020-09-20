WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A country artist with a pair of chart-topping singles will headline a local benefit concert for veterans in 2021.
Tracy Byrd will perform on Sept. 19, 2021, at the Benefit the Vets fundraiser in Worthington, along with special guests Mike and the Moonpies.
Byrd has recorded 18 songs that have cracked the top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts, including No. 1 hits “Holdin’ Heaven” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.”
Some of Byrd’s other hits include “Watermelon Crawl,” “Lifestyles of the Not So Rich and Famous,” “The Keeper of the Stars” and “I’m From the Country.”
Additional ticket and event information will be released in the future.
Country star Joe Diffie originally was the scheduled headliner for this year’s event, but he died in March of complications from COVID-19. Mike and the Moonpies then were going to step into the headliner role, but the 2020 concert was later canceled.