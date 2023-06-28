As a crowd mingled about National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium's William Woodward Mississippi River Discovery Center on Tuesday night in Dubuque, Martha Doyle took a moment to say hello to some fish.
Standing next to the large Main Channel tank, Doyle smiled as she watched the catfish, sturgeon and gar swim past.
"There's nothing better than the hands-on approach they have for kids and adults here," Doyle said. "I'm so glad there are so many people here tonight. It feels like a revitalization or a renewal of their work."
The Dubuque resident was one of nearly 200 people who gathered for a celebration on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the River Discovery Center, which opened its doors on June 28, 2003. Museum staff also kicked off a $12.75 million Preserve the Wonder capital campaign to fund a variety of updates and revealed that more than $9 million already has been raised.
"It reminds me of how special this community and place is and the way we've been embraced from the very start," said museum President and CEO Kurt Strand. "Many of these people were here 20 years ago because they are passionate about this museum … and the stories we tell. I'm proud."
In the past two decades, the museum campus has seen nearly 4 million visitors and undergone various expansions. These include the opening of the nearby National River Center building in 2010 and, most recently, a $2 million renovation of the Rivers to the Sea exhibit, which opened in March.
The next step is the Preserve the Wonder campaign, which will fund a variety of projects.
Chief among them are updates at the Mississippi River Discovery Center, such as an expanded habitat for the otters that will double the animals' space and offer more up-close experiences for visitors. The paddlefish exhibit also will be relocated and updated to be more immersive and interactive, new terrariums and aquariums will be added, interpretive signage will be upgraded and more.
Other planned improvements across the museum's campus include infrastructure enhancements; restoration of the interior of the Mathias Ham House, including work on the home's windows, sashes and plasterwork; and development of a second national traveling exhibit, as well as growing the museum's endowment.
"This facility is important to so many of you, and we really thank you for that," said Jerry Enzler, who retired in 2016 as president and CEO of Dubuque County Historical Society and the river museum. "You have been an important part of our past, and we want you to be an important part of our future."
At the end of the night, a pair of divers in the museum's Main Channel revealed a sign listing the total amount raised so far through the Preserve the Wonder campaign: $9,181,903 "and counting."
Strand said the museum hopes to reach or at least come close to its campaign goal by the end of 2023. If funding permits, work to refurbish and update the River Discovery Center then would begin in late 2024 or early 2025, with the goal of opening a renovated River Discovery Center by spring break of 2025.
Enzler told attendees that the planning process for the River Discovery Center began in the mid-1990s when historical society board member William “Bill” Woodward shared a vision of a river museum.
Woodward died in August 1995, but his idea had taken root. Buoyed by a substantial fundraising effort and a plethora of public-private partnerships, it soon became the America’s River project, which resulted in the construction of not just the River Discovery Center, but also amenities such as the Mississippi Riverwalk, Grand River Center and more.
"The economic impact of this (project) was remarkable," Enzler said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh recalled graduating from Hempstead High School in 1996 and leaving Dubuque, believing the city held few opportunities for a young person. When he returned some years later, he was blown away by the revitalized Port of Dubuque area he found, including the river museum, and the economic growth the project had spurred for the city.
"You have all been a part of lighting the match that started all the growth in this city in the last 20 years," he told the crowd. " ... Now, we are ready to start moving forward."