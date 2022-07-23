CUBA CITY and POTOSI, Wis. -- Sinnipee Valley Vineyard and Winery had a full tasting room Saturday afternoon as people rushed in to beat the heat and enjoy the company.

In the center of the room, a table held four large carafes of mixed drinks that varied in hue from pale pineapple yellow to a deep, luscious red. Visitors chatted genially at the nearby bar, greeting old friends or making new ones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.