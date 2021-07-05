An update on new laws taking effect in Iowa and Illinois this month was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from June 28 through Sunday.

1.) New Iowa, Illinois laws affecting many sectors take effect today

2.) Dubuque police: 1 person shot in downtown parking lot during large fight

3.) Free concert highlights 2 days of events connected to Field of Dreams MLB game

4.) 1 person injured in Dubuque fire; residents of 7 units displaced

5.) A life remembered: Epworth man happiest on road

6.) Man sentenced to 10 years for sex crime on Dubuque campus

7.) Dubuque police auction of ‘abandoned property’ draws eager bidders

8.) It’s back: All you need to know about Dubuque’s fireworks, airshow

9.) Frustrated residents implore Galena council to address parking issues

10.) Police: Vehicle strikes Dubuque motel, causing $9,000 damage

