While local agencies that work with those reporting incidents of sexual violence have seen a recent uptick in reports, their staff members believe the numbers correspond to more people feeling comfortable coming forward.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience sexual violence in their lifetime, but these numbers likely are low because many incidents are not reported.
Federal data for 2016 to 2020 shows a climb and then fall regarding the number of rapes and sexual assaults nationwide. The data shows there were about 298,000 such crimes in 2016; 394,000 in 2017; 735,000 in 2018; 459,000 in 2019; and 320,000 in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics.
In contrast, the Dubuque Police Department saw its sexual crime reports fall from 2016 to 2018, then climb in 2019 and 2020.
Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center, said she believes a local uptick in sexual violence reports to that organization might be a result of people feeling more comfortable sharing their stories after hearing about so many others going through similar things.
“We as a society are opening our eyes to the prevalence of sexual violence, and we’re listening,” she said. “... I look at this in a more positive light. More people are comfortable coming forward now.”
Organizations and area colleges also continue to work on outreach to let people know what services are available after a sexual assault. Those efforts also might be contributing to people feeling more comfortable reporting sexual violence, Taylor said.
“Sometimes, the process is hard to come to grips with, and we don’t push one way or another (on what services are best),” she said. “We spend time helping clients decide what is right for them at the time. If you’ve been in that position, you know how gut-wrenching it is to help pick up the pieces. We spend little time thinking about perpetrators.”
REPORTING INCIDENTS
The Dubuque Police Department has seen an increase in recent years of sexual crime reports, according to data provided by Lt. Ted McClimon. The data covers crimes of first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse, as well as lascivious acts with a child, indecent acts with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and enticing.
The data shows that 98 such incidents were reported in 2016. The total fell to 90 in 2017 and then further to 75 in 2018. The number climbed back to 91 reports in 2019 and 105 in 2020.
Dubuque police received 94 reports of sexual crimes as of Nov. 1 this year.
McClimon said it is difficult to point to why those totals have fluctuated over the years.
“It’s hard to put your finger on,” he said. “All of our numbers are always a little different. Sometimes, the numbers fluctuate. It’s hard to say, but it’s something we definitely watch and keep our eye on.”
McClimon also provided data on how many of those reports result in an arrest. While those numbers are more consistent, they make up a smaller percentage of the total reports.
In 2016, 17 related arrests were made. The totals for 2017 and 2018 were 10 each, while there were 17 in 2019 and 19 in 2020. There have been 10 arrests as of Nov. 1 this year.
McClimon noted the nature of sexual crimes sometimes reduces the likelihood that an arrest is made.
“There’s a variety of reasons why there’s not a charge,” he said. “Some people just want to report it and then think about (going forward with an arrest). … These are very, very traumatic incidents that are tough to talk about.”
He noted that it also can be difficult to prosecute sexual crimes, as a lot of these incidents go unwitnessed. Sometimes, there simply isn’t enough evidence to pursue a case to court.
But McClimon stressed that the department investigates all such crimes and always encourages people to report them, even if it’s just so evidence can be collected if it is needed in a criminal case down the road. He added that the department retains evidence in sexual assault investigations for a minimum of 15 years.
“There’s a lot of variables in there, and they may not know what to do,” McClimon said about victims of sexual crimes. “But we always encourage them to report. It’s a terribly traumatic time, but the sooner they report, the better.”
McClimon added that officers also always offer an advocate from Riverview Center after a person reports a sexual crime. The organization provides free and confidential services to those who have experienced sexual violence in 14 counties in northeast Iowa, as well as those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in Illinois.
Taylor said Riverview Center staff members have seen more clients in recent years.
In fiscal year 2021, which ended in June, Riverview served 324 clients in Dubuque County for a total of 4,703 hours, which averages out to 14.5 hours per client. In fiscal year 2020, the nonprofit organization served 268 Dubuque County clients for a total of 3,379 hours, making the average time per client 12.6 hours.
While Taylor said she believes people are more comfortable reporting these incidents, she acknowledged that the effects of the pandemic could have potentially played a role as it has with other crimes.
“We can’t say that (sexual violence) has happened more,” she said. “But with domestic assault, we know that it created the perfect storm in a lot of cases.”
In addition to helping those who reported an incident that recently occurred, Taylor said the organization also offers services to those who have experienced sexual violence years ago. Taylor noted that sometimes children who are sexually assaulted might not realize what happened to them until adulthood.
Taylor said the center’s advocates provide reasons both for and against completing a sexual assault kit, as they don’t want to sway a victim either way. She noted that more than 90% of those sexually assaulted know the person who committed the act, and knowing a perpetrator adds another layer of difficulty in the reporting process.
“But we know oftentimes that without physical evidence, it’s hard to prosecute these incidents,” Taylor added. “It’s important to gather evidence to have in case it’s needed. Then, at least they have it.”
Not only do the organization’s staff members offer support in courtrooms, but they also act as advocates in hospitals. Taylor said many people might not know that they can choose to only have part of a sexual assault kit completed or that they can be reimbursed for clothing taken as part of a kit.
“Even the medical system is tricky, especially if you’re showing up at 3 a.m. at a hospital,” Taylor said. “You’re used to the medical system telling you what’s going to happen next. That’s not the case with a sexual assault. You’re not going in as a patient — you’re going in as a victim of a violent crime.”
COLLEGE APPROACH
Colleges across the country had to create policies and provide support for students who experienced sexual violence or misconduct following the 1972 implementation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded educational institutions or programs.
Now, all local colleges have Title IX policies published online and work to ensure students know what rights and resources are offered to them following an incident of sexual misconduct.
Area colleges all listed similar options available to students following a sexual assault, including a formal police report, a formal report to the college, counseling or advocacy services, and class and housing accommodations to ensure the reporting party and perpetrator don’t come into contact.
Kate Demerse, dean of students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, said each student looks differently at an incident of sexual violence, making it important to make sure they know all of the resources at their disposal.
“By definition, sexual violence is taking a choice away from the victim,” Demerse said. “When an incident is reported to the university, our role is to provide options and choices so they can make the determination on how to move forward.”
The Clery Act also requires colleges and universities to report campus crime data, including sexual crimes. Local college officials referred to that data in regards to statistics for those local institutions.
Currently, the Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education has Clery Act-required data from 2017 to 2019, the most recent data available.
According to the online data, University of Dubuque reported one incident of rape each in 2017 and 2018 and four in 2019. Clarke College reported one rape incident in 2018 and two in 2019. Loras College reported three incidents of rape in 2018 and two each in 2017 and 2019.
No incidents of rape were reported in that time frame by either Northeast Iowa Community College or Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
UW-P had the most incidents of rape reported in the area through Clery Act data, though it is also the area’s largest college. Five such incidents were reported in 2017, nine in 2018 and eight in 2019.
The Clery Act data also show how many times an incident was reported in which one person touched another in a sexual manner without consent.
UW-P reported two such incidents in 2017, three in 2018 and four in 2019. UD reported two incidents each in 2017 and 2018, while Loras reported three incidents in each of those years.
Clarke reported only one such incident in the three-year time span, as did Southwest Tech. NICC reported no such incidents.
Tricia Borelli, director of the counseling center at Loras College, said students spend a couple of hours of orientation going through sexual misconduct policies, as well as the importance of stepping in as a bystander if they see a potentially harmful situation occurring.
She added that many incidents of sexual misconduct also involve alcohol, which can lead students to come to her office questioning if a situation was 100% consensual.
Borelli said she has seen more students taking advantage of options such as rearranging class schedules or finding other living arrangements following an incident of sexual misconduct, as opposed to a formal report.
“I feel like students deter from (making a formal report),” Borelli said. “They want to process and move on. They don’t want to linger on it for months, like a court case can.”
She added that Loras is lucky to have two full-time counselors, including herself, and a graduate intern to whom students can talk, as some institutions have to outsource counseling services. That way, students can get needed help right away from Loras staff.
“We really want to make sure that there’s a place to come and process things,” she said. “With Title IX, people are coming forward more. If they don’t want to prosecute and go that direction and go really public, we can still do some things.”
REACHING OUT A HELPING HAND
Local officials agreed that increased outreach efforts about sexual violence also might have led to increases in incident reports.
Amy Edmonds, vice president of operations at UD, said she didn’t feel that more incidents have occurred in recent years on college campuses, but continued outreach on sexual violence policies and services has helped more students come forward.
“I think that institutions generally, including us, have been working really hard to try to break that stigma or fear of reporting,” she said. “The more you talk about it, the more comfort in at least knowing how to go about it.”
Kate Zanger, vice president for student life and Title IX coordinator at Clarke University, also felt that increased outreach has helped over the years.
“I would say where we have seen an improvement is making sure faculty and staff know that they’re mandatory reporters,” she said. “... The government has been stressing that colleges need to step up their outreach to students, and that has helped us make sure we do our outreach.”
Some of this outreach includes having each Clarke student go through an online sexual violence course and handing out brochures of sexual assault services information at orientation.
“A lot of what they’re hearing at the very beginning goes in one ear and out the other,” Zanger said. “But the hope is that, if it’s needed, they remember, ‘Oh, yeah, we talked about that at orientation,’ and they pull out that information. We know they probably aren’t going to read it until they need it.”
In efforts to make people feel more comfortable speaking to a Riverview Center staff member about their experiences, Taylor said the organization has worked hard to evaluate how it can better serve communities and spread the word about free, confidential services.
One such effort involved having community conversations with marginalized populations, which often experience sexual violence at a higher rate, she said. Information learned from those meetings now is used by response teams when meeting people.
“When you look at the trans community, using the right pronouns is important,” Taylor said as an example. “So, our staff wears buttons with their pronouns on them. It indicates that someone here understands.”
Taylor also noted that recent data shows an increase in these groups seeking out Riverview Center services.
In fiscal year 2021, 10% of those who came to the Riverview Center’s Dubuque office identified as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, up from 8% in fiscal year 2020. The number of individuals who were homeless also grew from 3% to 8% in the same time frame.
And there was an increase from 38% to 54% of clients with a disability. Taylor noted that those put into the disabilities category self-identify as having a disability and that not all disabilities are visible.
NPR reported in 2018 that unpublished Justice Department data on sex crimes showed that people with intellectual disabilities were the victims of sexual assaults at rates more than seven times those for people without disabilities.
Taylor said she believes Riverview Center staff have done a great job, over the past four years especially, in getting out into the community to let people know they have a safe space to talk about their experiences with sexual violence.
But even with more people coming forward to talk, even confidentially, about being sexually assaulted, Taylor said more people still choose to not discuss these incidents.
“I think the biggest piece of this is not knowing you don’t have to report to law enforcement in order to get help,” she said. “We would never push people that way. They can still get the assistance they need and deserve to heal.”