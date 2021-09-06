Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Cascade, we will feature business developments from Dickeyville, Wis., and Bellevue, Iowa, in Tuesday’s edition.
Inspired by the medical struggles of a beloved family member, a Cascade-based business is steadily growing and continuing to meet the needs of everyone from farmers to business owners.
Bale Barn was launched in 2014, according to owner Mark Knuth. The business provides clients with small, square hay and straw bales.
Knuth said he decided to launch the business shortly after learning that his grandson, Colin, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic neuromuscular disease that destroys the nerves controlling voluntary muscle movement.
“I wanted to create a business that I could manage and donate part of the profits to this cause,” Knuth recalled, noting that a portion of the proceeds from all sales go toward finding a cure for SMA.
Over the years, the company has established a growing base of interested clients, ranging from livestock owners to proprietors of landscaping businesses. The product has also been popular for homeowners seeking protection for water or wind-prone areas of their lawn.
Slowly but surely, the company has expanded its reach.
“About 75% of our business is within 70 miles of Cascade but we have gone as far as Arkansas and Minneapolis,” Knuth said.
All of the hay sold by Bale Barn is sourced from the family’s own farm fields in Cascade. The crops are cut, dried and baled into large round bales three to five times per season.
Some of the hay is used for the family’s farming operation, while the rest is sent to Bale Barn, located at 1193 Farley Road in Cascade. Once there, workers unroll the round bales and put them into small, square bundles.
Bales are then placed in a warehouse where they await delivery to customers.
Knuth is matter-of-fact when discussing how the company has evolved over the years.
“Every year, I think we get a little better at what we’re doing,” he said. “We grow bit by bit, piece by piece.”
Interested customers can learn more about Bale Barn by visiting BaleBarn.com or contacting 563-590-9983.