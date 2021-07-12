Applications are now being accepted for grants to local nonprofit agencies seeking to expand their ability to deliver services.
Community Impact Grant applications are available online at dbqfoundation.org/community-impact from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. July 21.
Grant awards of up to $15,000 are available to nonprofit agencies in Clayton, Clinton and Dubuque counties.
Grants are available for projects that focus on individual and team leadership; organization planning and development; equity, diversity, and inclusion; network development; communications; evaluation and learning planning; and digital and physical security.
Contact Jenna Manders at 563-588-2700 or jenna@dbqfoundation.org for more information.