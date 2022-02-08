MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Greater Delaware County Community Foundation recently awarded McGee Barr and Harlo Coon grants to local organizations.

McGee Barr grants are awarded to assist low-income residents of Delaware County. Harlo Coon grants are awarded to organizations that help the county’s older adults.

McGee Barr recipients include:

  • Delaware County Food Bank, $6,000
  • First Presbyterian Church birthday bags, $325
  • Franklin Street Underground Youth Center, $3,000
  • Good Neighbor Society-Good Neighbor Home, $860
  • Helping Services for Youth and Families, $5,000
  • Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, $840
  • Lutheran Services in Iowa, $2,500
  • Operation Santa Claus, $2,500
  • Riverview Center, $2,000
  • Second Helpings, $5,000
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace, $4,000
  • United Methodist Church clothing closet, $400
  • West Delaware Community Schools book fair, $550
  • West Delaware Community Schools Back to School Fair, $4,000

Harlo Coon recipients include:

  • Good Neighbor Society-Good Neighbor Home, $1,680
  • Good Neighbor Society-The Meadows, $880

