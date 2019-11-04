A man faces up to 10 years in prison for badly injuring two Dubuque police officers.
Mathew G. Foxhood, 22, no permanent address, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, interference with official acts, absence from custody and violating the terms of his probation.
A charge of providing false identification information is set to be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Court documents state that Foxhood was on work release on July 2 when he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St.
On July 26, Officer Nicholas Soppe arrested Foxhood in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets because he was wanted on that warrant.
Foxhood was taken to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where he allegedly head-butted Soppe and Officer Clark Egdorf. Documents state that Egdorf required “several stitches” for his wound and that Soppe was “diagnosed with a possible fractured nose.”
Prosecutors recommend that Foxhood be sentenced to 10 years in prison on the new charges. They also ask that the sentence run consecutive to a previous sentence for felony theft.
That 10-year jail sentence initially was suspended, but it could be implemented because he violated the terms of probation.
Court documents state Foxhood is expected to argue that the two prison terms should be served concurrently, rather than one after the other.
His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.