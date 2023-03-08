Kate Koziol, economic development specialist with Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, speaks about planning for resilience during an interactive natural disaster preparedness planning meeting in Dickeyville, Wis., on Tuesday.
Kate Koziol, economic development specialist with Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, speaks about planning for resilience during an interactive natural disaster preparedness planning meeting in Dickeyville, Wis., on Tuesday.
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — As Misty Molzof led a small group through a hazardous response exercise in Dickeyville on Tuesday, she tried to get them to think about those in the community who might need the most help.
“If you think about if something bad happens in your community, who is taking care of the kids?” prompted Molzof, local government services specialist for Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. “What might they need?”
The group mulled it over, throwing out ideas like finding ways to teach kids where to go in an emergency or working to bolster phone service in the area to make sure communication could still occur in an emergency.
Each response got added to a large sheet of paper listing potentially vulnerable communities, including children as well as non-English speaking individuals and tourists.
The exercise was part of a hazard mitigation meeting meant to garner feedback from citizens in Grant County about the county’s emergency and disaster management. Around 30 attendees walked through the meeting’s stations Tuesday dedicated to topics like hazard identification, vulnerable populations and climate change.
It was the last of four such meetings countywide, and the input will be used by Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission and the Grant County Hazard Mitigation Planning Team to create the 2023 Grant County hazard mitigation plan, which will be completed later this year.
“We did this five years ago (for the 2018 plan), and this is kind of the updated version,” said Community Resiliency Planner Ellen Tyler. “There are strategies for the whole county, but there are also sections in the plan for every municipality.”
When attendees arrived, they were given stickers to place on a list next to the top potential hazards they saw in Grant County. Weather events like flooding and tornadoes swiftly racked up votes, while a few people chose to place their stickers next to cyberattacks or climate change.
Justice Kelly, of Platteville, put his sticker next to “hazardous materials incident and radiological release.”
“If we have a chlorine spill ... or a train wreck or if we get a semi-tanker going through that has hazardous materials, that’s going to be a problem,” Kelly said.
Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said public interest in addressing any potential hazardous spill has increased since the recent derailment of a train in Ohio that released dangerous chemicals into the air.
If such an event were to occur in Grant County, Braun said area fire departments would work to address any immediate fires or spills until the railroad could respond.
He added that any potential hazardous situation could be further helped by a public notification system that could notify residents of a certain area of an emergency or offer simple instructions.
“A notification system where we could send out those messages, I think that would be extremely beneficial for the county,” Braun said. “It’s something that’s not there right now ... but that’s something on the table that I plan to bring up during budget time.
