DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — As Misty Molzof led a small group through a hazardous response exercise in Dickeyville on Tuesday, she tried to get them to think about those in the community who might need the most help.

“If you think about if something bad happens in your community, who is taking care of the kids?” prompted Molzof, local government services specialist for Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. “What might they need?”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.