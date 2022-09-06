Police said a woman attempted strike the father of her child with her vehicle during a disturbance in Dubuque.
Elana M. Cook, 36, of 576 Central Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with a weapon.
Court documents state that officers responded at about 10:08 p.m. to the area of East 17th and White streets for a report of an accident.
Michael A. Coe, 37, and Ashley S. Mack, 31, both of 1735 White St., reported that Coe is the father of Cook’s 5-year-old child. Coe was at Cook’s residence earlier in the evening to help change a tire. When Coe left, Cook became angry seeing Mack in Coe’s vehicle.
Coe said that Cook followed them back to White Street in a vehicle and “attempted several times to run them off the road prior to them getting to their residence,” documents state.
Coe parked his vehicle behind his residence and was standing on the east side of the alley near trash cans when Cook intentionally drove her vehicle at him twice, striking the garbage cans.
Cook then exited her vehicle and attempted to fight Mack but was restrained and left the scene.
Cook admitted to authorities that she drove her vehicle “directly at Coe, but advised she only did it to scare him and not actually harm him,” documents state.