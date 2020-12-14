The Sonic restaurant at Plaza 20 in Dubuque will open this week.
The restaurant will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, it announced Sunday morning.
The announcement states that the restaurant’s hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, with plans of eventually being open 24 hours.
The Plaza 20 east frontage road will be temporarily closed at the Devon Drive intersection starting today.
Traffic that would have used the frontage road instead will be detoured around the buildings housing Starbucks, Subway and Ed Fett Accounting. Eastbound traffic on Dodge Street also can access Sonic by turning right onto the frontage road near Harbor Freight.