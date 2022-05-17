BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue Emergency Medical Services will host a 50th anniversary open house this weekend.

The event is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the ambulance garage at 204 N. 12th St.

An online announcement states that the event will feature burgers and hot dogs, ambulance tours, CPR demonstrations and free blood-pressure checks.

“Have your children bring their favorite stuffed animals for a checkup,” it states.

Door prizes will be awarded, and raffle tickets will be sold for a grill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.