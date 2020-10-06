Two people were hurt in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer on Sept. 28 on Herber Road, near a parking lot at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Christopher J. McCaffrey, 25, and a passenger, Elizabeth Rodgrigues, 21, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 28. Authorities said McCaffrey’s vehicle was in the parking lot when he pulled onto the road in front of a semi driven by Jeffrey M. Kluesner, 58, of Epworth, Iowa. The vehicles collided as a vehicle driven by Daniel R. Oberbroeckling, 32, of Bellevue, Iowa, swerved to avoid the crash and was struck by debris.
McCaffrey was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.