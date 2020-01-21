News in your town

Wisconsin Gov. Evers appoints new prosecutor for Crawford County

Authorities: Man found in vehicle in Crawford County ditch arrested for narcotics impairment

Dubuque college student reportedly injured in helicopter 'incident,' crash reported in Independence

'American Pickers' shares scenes of episode filmed in Dyersville

Manchester woman given probation for slashing woman's face

Grant County native named officer of year by North American association

Presidential candidate Delaney to host event in Elkader

Dubuque woman sentenced to probation for riot conviction

2 former Prairie du Chien priests included on diocese list of suspected sexual abusers

PHOTO GALLERY: Hempstead, Senior boys square off in basketball showdown

Nominations sought for Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce awards

River Ridge School District to host meeting concerning $2.3 million referendum

Applicants sought for Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation commission

Manchester to partner with University of Iowa on projects

Greater Delaware County Community Foundation annual meeting set for Thursday

Wisconsin spring election local caucus results

Dubuque County subsidy for Sunnycrest Manor projected to drop dramatically

Walk, cocoa event set for Thursday at Manchester library

Southwestern school board votes to proceed with $2.5 million referendum

UD professor, students prep for work linked to antibiotics

NICC officials propose budget with tax-levy decrease

Presidential candidate Yang returning to Dubuque this week

Stockton Fire Department raising money for firefighter battling cancer

Elizabeth officials rallying support for selection by TV show

No injuries in Mineral Point house fire

Local superintendent, 3 others recommended by Reynolds for state boards

Belmont school board drops automatic renewal of superintendent's contract

Dubuque man pleads not guilty to rape, burglary in 2 cases

Women religious remain relevant in schools despite shrinking numbers

Speaker in Dubuque: MLK 'spoke for those who did not have a voice'

ICYMI: 'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air tonight

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Delaware County foundation grant applications due soon

Local lawmaker proposes $100 cap on 30-day supply of insulin