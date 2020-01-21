BRIDGEPORT, Wis. — Authorities said a Wisconsin man was arrested for a fourth operating with a restricted controlled substance violation recently after he was found displaying “extremely prominent indicators of narcotics impairment.”
Nicholas Goodwin, 27, of Ellsworth, also faces a charge of operating after revocation and a probation violation, according to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Authorities were called to Wisconsin 60 near Bridgeport at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 17 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle in a ditch. Witnesses said that the vehicle’s interior and exterior lights were on and there was “loud music coming from the vehicle,” the release stated.
Deputies said they found Goodwin laying in the vehicle. Goodwin allegedly told authorities he thought he was at the “rod and gun” in River Falls.