Police said a Hazel Green, Wis., man filmed himself repeatedly having sexual contact with at least one young girl.
Caleb S. Durr, 18, faces four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County. He is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond pending a court appearance.
According to court documents, an 8-year-old girl told a relative that Durr had taken inappropriate photographs of her at a Dubuque residence. The relative told the girl's mother, who confronted Durr and took his phone.
The woman turned the phone over to police, who allegedly found several videos in the "My Eyes Only" folder of the Snapchat app. The videos showed several instances of Durr having inappropriate contact with at least one young girl.
The girl's mother identified the victims as either her 8-year-old daughter or her 6-year-old daughter. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison upon conviction.