The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nicholas R. Kennel, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two controlled substance violations, including possession of methamphetamine.
- Tanisha L. Roberson, 27, of 1088 Walnut St., No. 2, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and assault with injury. Court documents state that Roberson assaulted Erica S. Reeves, 28, and Michael A. Morgan, 31, both of 1040 Wilson Ave., on Aug. 8.
- Timothy W. Morris, 46, of 2288 Francis St., was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Morris assaulted Corrine E. Morris, 39, of the same address.
- Nathan R. Bourland, 22, of 3290 Hillcrest Road, No. 8, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Bourland assaulted Reilly M. Harris, 21, of the same address.
- Sheila A. Smith, 44, of East Dubuque, Ill., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday when it was parked in the 300 block of East 20th Street.
- Target, 3550 Dodge St., reported $620 worth of items were stolen from the store between March 19 and Tuesday.
- Ronald M. Gordon, 28, of 2506 Broadway St., No. 6, reported the theft of money and other items worth $910 between 1 a.m. Sunday and 10:25 a.m. Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of White Street.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of various items, including Visa cards, worth $2,103 from the store between
- Aug. 10 and Monday.