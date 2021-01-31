A new medical office located near the Northwest Arterial is among several proposals Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission members will consider this week.
Grand River Medical Group, PC, officials seek site plan approval from the commission at its meeting Wednesday. The commission will also review the preliminary plat for a new commercial park and a rezoning request to make way for a new salon.
Grand River Medical Group officials intend to construct a new family medicine clinic on Westmark Drive, between Loveless Tri-State Insurance and Dubuque Physical Therapy, near the Northwest Arterial.
The 40,000-square-foot, three-story building will replace the current family medicine clinic located at 320 N. Grandview Ave. and will have space for future expansion.
“We are excited for this new space to continue to improve the patient experience at Grand River Medical Group,” said Ronald Iverson, president of the company. “That has been a large focus for the group, to continue to work towards being the patient’s No. 1 choice for health care.”
Justin Hafner, CEO of Grand River Medical Group, said company officials began work on the project in 2015. Officials intend to begin construction in April and estimate the work will be finished by the end of spring 2022.
Commission members will also review plans for a new commercial park planned for a parcel on 300 Cedar Cross Road, next to Dubuque Sign Company.
City of Dubuque documents show that Royal Oaks Development Corp. intends to construct a private road and retention basin on the property.
A.J. Spiegel, founder and CEO of Royal Oaks, said there are currently no additional plans for the property other than to develop the commercial park.
“We haven’t got anything now, but we are working on it,” Spiegel said. “It’s something we’ll continue to work on.”
The commission will also review a request to rezone the property at 7869 Commerce Park from commercial service and wholesale to C-3 general commercial.
Kevin Oberbroeckling, who owns the property, said he made the rezoning request to allow a new hair salon to open on the property.
“It’s being done to accommodate for the change in tenants that we are experiencing,” Oberbroeckling said.
The commission will meet to review the applications at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.