A Dubuque business recently agreed to a 14-day suspension of its liquor license for selling alcohol to a minor.
Another business chose a $500 fine instead.
An employee at Neighbor's Tap, 1899 Rockdale Road, sold alcohol to underage youth compliance monitors working with the Dubuque Police Department on Sept. 27, according to city documents.
The offense was considered a first-time violation for the business, whose representatives chose the suspension rather than a $500 fine. Documents state that the suspension will run from 6 a.m. Dec. 14 to 6 a.m. Dec. 30.
Meanwhile, an employee at Big 10 Mart Car Wash, 1875 John F. Kennedy Road, sold alcohol to underage youth compliance monitors on Sept. 13, according to documents.
That offense also was considered a first-time violation for the business, whose representatives chose the $500 fine.
City Council members approved the violation-settlement agreements at their meeting this week.