Kelly Mulligan and her husband, Dan, start Mother’s Day each year by attending the annual Mother’s Day breakfast at Eagle Point Park.
While the Dubuque couple was happy to celebrate their mothers on their special day, they were on a difficult journey of infertility and struggled to have a family of their own.
“Before we had kids, it was really about our own moms,” she said. “But as time went on, Mother’s Day became a little harder. There was a tinge of sadness. Each year, the reality started to become, ‘I might not be a mom.’”
That changed almost 13 years ago, when they adopted Eli, now 12. A few years later, Jacob, now 9, joined the family. Both boys were newborns when they came to the Mulligans.
“It was such a different mindset,” Mulligan said. “It became a more personal celebration for me. And now, I could celebrate that my mom and I were both mothers.”
Rylynn McQuillen, of Dubuque, and her husband, Jeff, are the adoptive parents of Siddaly, 5, who was adopted in 2020, and Soleil, 3, whose adoption was finalized in 2021.
“How do I describe it? It’s obviously a change,” she said. “The second you realize this day is for you, it’s 10 times more special. I tell my girls, ‘You didn’t grow in my belly, but you grew in my heart.’”
Ten times more special certainly describes the day for Sierra Milam, of Dubuque, and her son, Heath, 12, who are celebrating Mother’s Day and Heath’s adoption anniversary, known to most adoptees as their “Gotcha Day.”
Heath is on the autism spectrum and has special needs. The proceeding to finalize his adoption had been scheduled for March 2020 but was postponed when the courthouse shut down due to COVID-19.
“Heath thought that meant he wasn’t going to be adopted,” Milam said. “He was very worried when his time was going to be. When our attorney said we could wait for the courthouse to open or do it by phone, Heath just wanted to do it as quickly as possible.”
The phone proceeding actually turned out to be a godsend for Heath, who doesn’t like attention and would have suffered some anxiety in a courtroom.
“It actually worked out so well,” Milam said. “People left gifts and cards on our front porch. He was still celebrated and very pampered through the front door.”
Milam and her husband, Russ, are also the parents of Langston, 13 and Anna, 10, who are their biological children, and are currently fostering a baby girl.
“Adoption is so important,” Milam said. “There is such a need for people to adopt older children. When you watch those layers unfold, as you start discovering who they are, it’s so rewarding.”
Milam said several families declined to adopt Heath due to his special needs, so she feels especially blessed to share Mother’s Day and his “gotcha day” with him.
“He’s moved mountains in three years,” she said. “I feel sad for everybody who said, ‘No.’ They really missed the opportunity.”
McQuillen is glad to see that infertility and adoption are no longer viewed as “family secrets.”
“It’s accepted now,” she said. “It used to be something you kept very quiet, and it’s nice how there is a community out there now, that you can talk about it. You can say, ‘I got my children through an adoption,’ or, ‘We used a surrogate.’ All of our friends said, ‘We’re behind you. We support you.’”
The Mulligans talk to their sons about their adoption in age-appropriate ways and encourage them to be proud of it.
“Adoption is becoming a much more understood option for how someone’s family is created,” she said. “We’re very proud to talk about Eli and Jacob’s story and see some pride in the boys in how our family was put together.”
Today, Mulligan and her family also will think about and celebrate the biological mothers who chose adoption for their children.
“We think about them a lot and pray for them all the time,” she said. “But on Mother’s Day in particular, we think about that huge, incredibly deep act of love.”
McQuillen and her family will celebrate with the homemade gifts Siddaly and Soleil will make with help from their dad, then they will enjoy a brunch on the town.
“When you finally become a mother, Mother’s Day is a reminder of how special motherhood is,” she said. “Yeah, there are some days that are harder than others, but motherhood is beautiful, regardless of how you achieve it.”