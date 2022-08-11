DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Tim and Kathy McGrath, of Cincinnati, learned that their beloved Reds would be playing in the second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, they couldn’t wait to watch — but they thought they would view the game on a television screen.
“We knew it would be amazing, but we didn’t really expect to be here,” Tim said.
About 10 days ago, the McGraths learned their son Declan, 15, would play in a special youth baseball exhibition on the Field of Dreams movie site on Wednesday. He would represent the Reds as a member of one of two teams from the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program before attending today’s MLB game between the Reds and Chicago Cubs.
Tim and Kathy were able to purchase tickets to the MLB game through the RBI program. On Wednesday afternoon, they were strolling through downtown Dyersville, eagerly anticipating the game that Tim called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It’s only an 8,000-seat stadium, so I’m just looking forward to the closeness, seeing them come out of the corn and being right there,” Kathy said. “It’s much more intimate than going to a regular MLB park — much more approachable.”
The McGraths were among the tourists who streamed into the small community of Dyersville on Wednesday ahead of today’s game. Some perused the downtown shops or ate in local restaurants, while others headed to Fan Fest at St. Francis Xavier School to get free autographs from former MLB players.
Standing on First Avenue, Andrew Merritt, of Columbus, Ohio, was impressed with the town’s atmosphere and camaraderie as baseball fans came together.
“It’s nice that people are actually coming, and I’m sure it’s wonderful for the town,” he said. “There’s lots of things to look at here downtown.”
In the shade of a tree across the street from the elementary school, Kelli Simpkins, of Cincinnati, chatted with Tom Johnson, of Chicago, and his adult son Matt. The trio had met in line for Fan Fest and hoped to get autographs from Frank Thomas and Geovany Soto. All three had tickets for the MLB game.
“It’s probably one of the most historical games of the season for both of our fan bases,” Matt said. “We’re not competing for a World Series this year with either of our rosters, so this is our World Series.”
Simpkins described the game as “a good bucket list checkoff” experience. She had only driven through Iowa before, and neither of the Johnsons had ever visited the state.
“Being around this classic movie site is amazing,” Matt said. “As a kid growing up, this was the movie you loved watching if you were a sports nut back then, and you still watch it when it comes on TV. It’s got some of the best classic movie quotes, too.”
Amanda and Anthony Visinaiz and their children Alani, 12, and Armani, 4, spent part of their afternoon at the nearby Baseball Building, which houses the If You Build It exhibit and Baseball Hall of Dreams. The family had traveled from Chicago to watch their son Anthony Jr., 14, play in the youth game as a member of the Cubs team.
“It’s been a great experience just being able to relive my past,” said Anthony, a fan of the film. “We’re just trying to take in the whole town of Dyersville and see what it has to offer.”
Brothers Steven and John Gagliano, of Bay Shore, N.Y., were visiting Dyersville for the first time. They had toured the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, eaten lunch at Dyersville Family Restaurant and taken photos of “Ghost Players,” a mural of ballplayers walking out of a cornfield at 201 First Ave. E.
The brothers have tickets for tonight’s game and are looking forward to soaking in the ambiance of the stadium.
“It’s just the novelty of it, the fact that they are playing Major League Baseball on the backup to a movie site,” John said. “Here we are, 30 years after the movie, and we’re playing ballgames here now.”
