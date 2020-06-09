News in your town

Clayton County Fair latest to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns

Police seek tips on missing elderly man last seen in Mineral Point

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Dubuque high school graduation ceremonies remain set for later this month

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 259 statewide in 24 hours

Cascade considers switching to electronic payment of city's bills

Pop-up food bus to serve communities throughout Southwest Wisconsin

Galena library to allow curbside pickup

Donations still sought for lighting project at Dyersville ballfield

Police: Bust seized 2 pounds of marijuana, meth, $8,300

Police: 12th person arrested in connection with large brawl in Dubuque

Bear's foray into Platteville comes as population booms statewide

Dubuque City Council to focus on racial equity

Local law enforcement reports

5 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, little fluctuation elsewhere

Grant County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Tri-states weather: Hot Monday to give way to wet Tuesday

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Jo Daviess County

With kits arriving, all residents, staff of Dubuque nursing home to be tested for COVID-19

Organizers cancel Maquoketa's concert series, Maqtoberfest

Dubuque Human Rights Commission praises protesters, pushes for change

Local boy's cards bring cheer to essential workers

Dubuque Community School Board OKs early start next year

Grant County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

With kits arriving, all residents, staff of Dubuque nursing home to be tested for COVID-19

3 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 307 statewide in 24 hours

Bear spotted this morning on UW-P campus

Organizers cancel Maquoketa's concert series, Maqtoberfest

Flash flood watch issued as remnants of Cristobal approach tri-state area

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Jo Daviess County

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; nearly 2,000 positive serology tests in Iowa

In COVID-19 workplace, local employees shift roles amid continued uncertainty

Dubuque school board to consider early start to school year

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with tractor in Clayton County

New Stockton superintendent excited about opportunity

Jo Daviess County tourism leaders anticipate significant drop in revenue

Local law enforcement reports