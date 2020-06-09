Dubuque Community Schools is continuing with plans to hold in-person high school graduation ceremonies on June 27.
Hempstead High School’s ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., and Dubuque Senior High School’s ceremony at 3 p.m., both at Dalzell Field.
A press release states that each graduate will be limited to four tickets for family members and friends due to social-distancing requirements. Family members and friends will be required to sit together.
Information about picking up tickets will be announced later.
The events also will be shown live online. Livestream information will be announced later.
Complete safety protocols and arrival procedures will be provided before the events.