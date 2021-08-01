Sorry, an error occurred.
A free, annual event focused on crime prevention through the promotion of police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity will return to Dubuque this week.
The city’s National Night Out event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Comiskey Park, according to a press release.
Police and fire department vehicles will be displayed. The event also includes food, games and other activities.
The Visiting Nurse Association will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years of age or older.
