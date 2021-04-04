One person was injured Friday in a crash in Dubuque.
Chad L. Miller, 46, of Ames, Iowa, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at 6:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial. The report states that Miller stopped on Asbury Road at the intersection when a vehicle driven by Matthew R. Vaassen, 17, of Asbury, Iowa, rear-ended Miller’s vehicle.
Vaassen was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.