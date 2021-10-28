HOLY CROSS, Iowa — He gave up drinking in his 30s after learning of a car crash that left a friend dead.
He retreated into himself, even becoming suicidal.
“I can do better than this,” he thought.
Then, Duane Jaeger discovered a new source of purpose, manifest in his name.
He had referred to himself by the moniker “DJ” since high school. He would refashion his identity. DJ now would signify that he was a “Disciple of Jesus.”
DJ died Oct. 2 from complications of congenital myasthenia. He was 70.
DJ was born on March 18, 1951, in Holy Cross to Art and Clara Jaeger, who raised him and his seven siblings — Carol, Gary, Mary Ann, Donna, Randy, Dale and Allen — on a 200-acre farm.
Doctors believed DJ would not live long. A rare autoimmune disorder made it hard for the muscles in his mouth, arms and diaphragm to contract.
As an infant, DJ could not suckle, so his mother fed him with an eye dropper. Later, he would use his arm to raise and lower his jaw, enabling him to eat and speak.
The farm and the church shaped the rhythm of the family’s life. DJ performed his chores, driving a tractor, feeding cows and spreading bedding.
“It made him feel like part of the family that he could contribute,” Gary said.
The kids attended Mass at Holy Cross Church and Catholic school. Fellowship grew from church picnics and bazars.
It disturbed Gary that people stared at DJ when they went shopping.
Gary stared back. DJ did not complain.
For years, doctors believed DJ had muscular dystrophy, but some of his symptoms were uncharacteristic of the condition.
Doctors collected tissue samples from his arm for study. A teenage DJ remarked that he felt like a human guinea pig.
Doctors attempted multiple treatments to build DJ’s strength, such as weight training and electrostimulation. Little worked until doctors diagnosed him with myasthenia in 1995 and prescribed medication.
DJ graduated from Holy Cross Leo High School in 1970 and enrolled at Loras College. After leaving home for the first time, he immersed himself in a much-expanded community.
DJ completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration four years later, then worked as a clerk at Woodward State Hospital and School.
In 1985, DJ took a job managing the books at Ungs Shopping Center, a Luxemburg grocery, hardware store and feed and seed. DJ was his boss’s right-hand man, accountant and de facto public relations representative for 35 years.
He took pride in his work and in declining disability and Social Security payments.
After college, DJ drove across the country to New York City and Los Angeles, demonstrating his aptitude as a “human GPS,” his brothers said. DJ regularly played cards and traveled to Hawaii, where he slipped his legs into the ocean water.
DJ understood where his loyalties lay in the realm of sports. He cheered for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Atlanta Braves and Indianapolis Colts and kept standing bets with friends.
When heading to a baseball game in Chicago or Milwaukee, DJ often missed the first inning because he would stop to chat with acquaintances he ran into on his way to the stadium.
Social gatherings provided ample opportunities for revelry and libations.
“He turned to drinking after college when he saw that he wasn’t going to be like the rest of his peers, that he more than likely was not going to date a girl, get married, have a family,” Gary said. “Alcohol was his substitute for happiness.”
In 1987, DJ learned a friend had died in a car crash after a party. He marked that moment as a turning point.
DJ gave up the bottle and found agency in volunteerism. He demonstrated his power to improve the community that had cared for him. DJ returned to his roots in Holy Cross.
The church is a “spot where his disability doesn’t matter,” said his friend Steve MacDonald.
DJ planned retreats and renewal days throughout the Archdiocese of Dubuque. He delivered talks and traveled to prisons to meet with inmates. DJ supported Dubuque County Right to Life, Camp Albrecht Acres and Camp Courageous.
“He found that in spite of his disability, which could make it difficult for him to talk, he was an excellent speaker, and he would really move a crowd,” MacDonald said.
Holy Cross named DJ its Citizen of the Year in 2008.
DJ’s health started to deteriorate a few years ago. He struggled to chew and swallow and so consumed a liquid diet. DJ shed weight from his slender 125-pound frame.
He spent his final weeks living at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque. It wounded DJ’s sense of dignity to accept help when he needed to use the restroom or bathe.
“I wish the Lord would take me,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”
But DJ maintained his sharp wit.
He couldn’t remember the names of the female nurses at Sunnycrest, so he called them all “Honey.”
The week of his death, a nurse shaved him in his bedroom, as Gary recalled the story.
“DJ, you have a red spot on the side of your cheek,” she said.
“Well, I know it’s not lipstick,” DJ said.
Another time, a male nurse visited.
“Oh, don’t you worry,” DJ said. “I won’t call you Honey.”