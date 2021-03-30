EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board members recently approved a landscaping contract with Chris Funke for renovation work on the football field.
“There’s a compaction issue and a crowning issue that isn’t allowing water to drain off the field properly,” said Board President Daniel Venteicher. “It’s resulting in very unsatisfactory playing conditions.”
Work on the field will start as soon as the weather allows. The board plans to upgrade the field’s scoreboard at the same time with a maximum budget of $22,700.
While discussing district goals, the topic of conversation turned to possible plans and funding sources for new and upgraded facilities.
“We’re looking into upgrading our facilities to make some additions to what we currently have in terms of a gymnasium,” Venteicher said. “Our shop is very dilapidated and out of date, so upgrading that in the form of putting those facilities into one nice new facility will benefit our students for our CTEs, our ag and vocational programs, but also our athletic facilities. We also want to see some other avenues to allow kids to have more practice facilities for the safety of our students to keep them from traveling back and forth unnecessarily.”
The decisions are still in early phases, but Venteicher said the current plan is for improvements to be made at both school locations.