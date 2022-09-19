DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One day in 1955, Tom Jasper was driving a tractor down the road near the farm where he grew up in Dyersville when a girl he’d been dating, Joan Lansing, passed him driving her car.
“I’d been playing the market,” Tom, now 88, said. “Seeing a few girls. But when I saw her that day and she passed me, I looked and said, ‘She’s the one.’ And that was that.”
Tom left for his military service shortly after that, and later he told Joan how he’d saved for her engagement ring.
“They got paid piddley- squat back then,” Joan, now 86, said. “He would take his pay and put it in his boot so no one could steal it, and that’s how he saved for the ring.”
Tom and Joan had first met as teenagers at a dance in the park pavilion in Dyersville.
“In those days, we didn’t have all those electronics like we have now,” Joan said. “Our entertainment was movies or we’d go to these dances. We were too poor to even eat out a lot. So that was our entertainment.”
The couple married on Aug. 21, 1957, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
After a reception at the school hall in New Vienna, the couple took a honeymoon in Tom’s pink Mercury through the Black Hills of South Dakota, settling into their new lives together.
A year later, Tom, who had been working for the family construction business, decided to try his hand at farming. The couple brought Joan’s parents to look at a run-down farm the young newlyweds were considering buying near Masonville.
“I’m sure my folks thought, ‘What are they thinking?’” Joan said. “But my dad said ‘Oh, they’re running a good crop,’ and I knew then that we were going to move there.”
As far as modern conveniences, the farmhouse only had electricity, but with many DIY improvements, the Jaspers made it a cozy home for them and the children that would come along — Deb Simpson, Steve, Dave and Phil.
Dave Jasper, an airline pilot in Cedar Rapids, remembers parents who were loving, but no-nonsense when it came to instilling a work ethic in their children.
“They were quite the role models for nose-to-the-grindstone type stuff, for doing what it takes to take care of your family and your obligations,” he said. “They were hard-working people and excellent role models for how to be successful.”
But they also loved showing their kids a good time.
“Dad would take us fishing a lot at the local creeks,” Dave said. “We’d go to Backbone Park quite often for picnics. I have lots of memories of going up there and sitting on the grass under a tree and eating popcorn that Mom had popped and brought with us.”
Eventually, Tom returned to the family business and rented out the farm, but the Jaspers remained on the land. They built a more modern home on the property, which they lived in until moving to their current home 12 years ago. They still rent out the farm that was their first home 52 years ago.
The couple also own a house on the Mississippi River in Guttenberg, where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gather at least once a year to catch up and enjoy time boating and fishing.
Tom and Joan have traveled to China, Australia, South America, Scandinavia, Germany, Austria and Ireland, as well as Hawaii and Mexico, where they took many members of their family to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
Joan admits there are some aspects of traveling that she’s not fond of.
“Tom is the traveler,” she said. “I don’t like packing for a trip, and I don’t like coming home from one, but I enjoy what’s in between all of that. Once I’m there, I like it.”
At home, she enjoys knitting and cross-stitch, although her health has slowed her down lately. Tom is a woodworker, and he has created some beautiful pieces in the woodshop he built behind their home.
“He made eight grandfather clocks,” Joan said. “One here (in the living room), one for each of our kids, one for charity. There’s one downstairs, and one still out in the shop that’s not done yet.”
When asked about the key to a good marriage and a successful partnership, Tom was the first to respond.
“You need a very understanding wife,” he said. “You have to be willing to put up with stuff you may not like.”
“And an understanding husband,” Joan added. “Our faith played a big part, and we trusted each other.”
Dave said his parents have a never-ending mutual respect for each other.
“They were definitely always respectful of each other,” he said. “I never heard them talk angrily toward one another at all.”
Dave also admires his father’s ability, particularly in recent years as his mother has dealt with health issues, to take on new tasks.
“He was gone all day when we were kids, coming home at night,” he said. “He didn’t do a lot of domestic stuff around the house. He was busy building a successful business. Now he is a wonderful caretaker. He has really shown his flexibility and willingness to do just about anything that needs to be done.”
Tom and Joan show their love for each through a deep and mutual respect, and a commitment to each other that is unbreakable.
“When you get married, you don’t throw in the towel when it’s hard,” she said. “Nowadays, it seems if you can’t make a go of it, you get divorced. For better or worse is what marriage is. And if there’s an obstacle, you find a way to get through it.”
