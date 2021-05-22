FARLEY, Iowa — Dubuque County officials and resident farmers are kicking of this growing season with a suite of new soil health and water quality incentive programs.
County leaders held a field day Friday on Tim Daly’s farm near Farley, in part to showcase those programs. More than 60 landowners, farmers and officials gathered for the event.
For the past two years, the Dubuque County Soil & Water Conservation District and county Board of Supervisors have invested time, energy and resources in initiating several programs with outside organizations — Land O’Lakes’ Truterra, Iowa Soybean Association’s ReHarvest Soil and Water Conservation Outcomes Fund.
For years, Daly has participated in the Truterra program — which rates agriculture operations and awards dollars based on added good practices — independent of the county. He told the crowd Friday about the day he knew he needed to switch his operations to predominately no-till, one of the practices encouraged in the programs.
“We ran one pass with a field cultivator, and I sent my dad in,” Daly said. “I had to say, ‘Dad, we have to stop.’ We had a mess. Corn stalks were falling.”
The county’s new programs opened for applications for the first time earlier this year. Interest in them exceeded expectations.
“In the first month, there was great response,” Truterra’s Spencer Herbert said. “The Dubuque County supervisors approved contracts with 28 farmers. In 2021, we will implement a range of practices identified in the (program). The producers were then compensated for those changes.”
Supervisors also recently approved the first project for its new eco-services program. In that program, U.S Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will design and engineer a $140,000 project on a farm near Epworth, from which more than 150 acres of farmland drain into the Little Maquoketa River watershed.
The project would include a retention pond between two crop fields and a stream buffer and stabilization project on the Little Maquoketa.
Dubuque County Watershed Coordinator Eric Schmechel said the project is another new beginning for bigger plans to come.
“That’s hopefully one of many structural processes to come together in the next one to three years,” he said. “We’re trying to make the relationships with our landowners and growers, then we get with NRCS. I’m really hopeful that we continue to create and show demand for these types of projects. Ideally, we’d have a waitlist and be able to prioritize targets out and identify where the best benefits can be.”
Natural Resources Conservation Service Agronomist Neil Sass ran a series of soil health simulations on Friday, demonstrating many of the best practices encouraged and funded through the programs begun by Dubuque County this year.
“There’s things that you can change,” Sass told the crowd. “Our training regiment for soil health is right here.”