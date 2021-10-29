Today, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
6 to 8 p.m. Kick off Halloween weekend with this family-friendly event. Get an up-close view of hot air balloons. Treats for kids. Costumes welcome. Cost: Free. More information: www.galenachamber.com.
42nd Annual Galena Halloween Parade
Saturday, Downtown Galena, Ill.
6:30 to 8 p.m. One of the Midwest’s biggest Halloween celebrations, with floats, marching bands, hot air balloons, costumes and lots of treats. Shuttles will run from the Walmart parking lot to downtown from 3 to 11 p.m. Nonperishable food items will be collected in the parking lots at Walmart and City Hall for a local food pantry. Cost: Free. Shuttle tickets are $5 for round-trip tickets for riders 7 years old and up. Children younger than 7 ride for free with adults.
Sweet Treats on Main
Saturday, Main Street, Platteville, Wis.
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free Halloween movie at The Avalon Cinema followed by trick-or-treating. Pumpkin decorating, train rides at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and Disney princesses at Rountree Gallery. Interact with favorite characters, such as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Cat in the Hat and Goofy, while trick-or-treating on Main Street. Cost: Free. More information: www.plattevillemainstreet.com.
Fall Arts & Crafts Show
Saturday, Grand River Center, Port of Dubuque
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Touted as one of the area’s largest shows with more than 125 exhibitors presenting and selling handcrafts. Exhibitors also will sell homemade salsa, wines, breads, fudge, barbecue sauce, jams, dried soup and food mixes. Admission is $5, with ages 10 and younger admitted for free. More information: 563-652-4529.