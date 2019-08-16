LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured in a two-vehicle, rollover crash in Grant County earlier this week.
Rick Scott, 57, of Livingston, and Kristopher Leitzinger, 18, of Linden, were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Grant County X north of Livingston. A press release states that Leitzinger was westbound on Grant County X when, due to fog, he did not see the stop sign at the intersection until the last minute.
His vehicle struck a vehicle headed north of Wisconsin 80 driven by Scott, causing it to roll multiple times before it came to rest on its wheels in the ditch, the release states.Leitzinger was cited with failure to have automobile insurance and failure to register his vehicle.