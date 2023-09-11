William Hudson led a group of 15 Clarke University students through a goal-setting exercise Thursday evening, encouraging the young men to dig deeper as they developed steps to help them achieve their personal visions.
“We need to make sure that these are realistic, measurable steps,” said Hudson, director of intercultural programs at the Dubuque university. “What obstacles or barriers might prevent you from achieving this, and how will you overcome them?”
The students are members of Clarke’s Black Male Leadership Society, launched this fall. Hudson said the group aims to provide support, mentorship and leadership experiences for Black men at Clarke in hopes of boosting graduation and retention rates among that demographic.
“Nationwide, the success rate for a Black male walking across the (graduation) stage is ridiculously low,” he said. “We’ve seen some of those issues here at Clarke, too, and this is one way we can address it ... by giving them that extra support. We’re giving them the space to come and talk about things that affect them around people who look like them.”
According to a 2017 study from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center that studied the six-year degree completion rates of 2.8 million students nationwide, Black men had the lowest completion rate among various demographic groups, at 34%.
Meanwhile, at Clarke, the retention rate for first-time, full-time Black male students from fall 2021 to fall 2022 was 61.3%, according to Director of Communication & Creative Gayle Langel.
Many of the members of the Clarke group are first-year students, including Darius Jessell-Evans, 19, of Martin County, Fla.
“It really uplifts the Black community, and that’s something I wanted to be a part of,” he said of his reason for joining the group.
TJ Shropshire, 22, of Miami, Fla., and Izaiah Valentine, 21, of Boynton Beach, Fla., sat together at a table as they worked.
The two students play football for Clarke and said they appreciated the mentorship opportunities that the Black Male Leadership Society provides.
“It’s like a safe space where you can be around people of your skin color who are wise enough to lead you in the right direction,” Shropshire said. “They’re really great leaders, and they keep me on the straight and narrow.”
In addition to group meetings and activities, individual students who are part of the group meet for at least 30 minutes per week with a mentor — either Hudson or one of two other staff members serving as program associates. By the end of the year, the students in the society will be prepared to serve as mentors for another incoming group of students next fall.
Jessell-Evans, a psychology major, said the Black Male Leadership Society has been one part of an overall positive experience at Clarke so far.
“There’s a lot of help here,” he said. “Where I come from, there’s not always a lot of help available, but on the first day here, I felt welcome.”