Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Guttenberg, Iowa.
A new convenience store in Dubuque also offers hot meal options.
Pit Stop Carryout, 1735 Central Ave., recently opened. In addition to selling typical convenience store items, the business offers multiple carryout options for lunch and dinner daily.
Owner Leah D’Souza said the store has been in the works for about a year.
“We chose this location because this is an area that the city has been really hoping to revitalize,” she said. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and be a part of that excitement.”
D’Souza said the building used to house a pawn shop, but the space had been empty before she decided to start the store. She added that the entire building had to be renovated to meet the store’s needs, including replacing the flooring and redoing the bathrooms.
Opening a store such as Pit Stop Carryout was something that D’Souza always has been interested in doing, she said, noting that this marks her first time owning and running a business.
“My dad actually owns some convenience food mart stores in Ohio,” she said. “When I was growing up, I saw that as an example. I saw how close he got to the community and the relationships that formed. That seemed like something I would enjoy doing.”
For meal options, Pit Stop Carryout offers pizza, hot dogs, egg rolls, nachos and chili.
Since opening a little more than a week ago, D’Souza said she has heard many positive comments from customers about having another place to grab food downtown.
“It’s just been a really nice experience for people that live in the area,” she said. “They all seemed so excited and say that they’ve been looking for more hot food options here. It’s all been really positive.”
Pit Stop Carryout is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store can be reached at 563-583-0037.
Guttenberg business expands with coffee shop
A Guttenberg business has added a new coffee shop.
The owners of Sodes Green Acre, Beth and Matt Sadewasser, purchased the building next door and recently opened Sodes Perk Central. Both businesses share the same entrance at 7 Goethe St.
Beth Sadewasser and her husband opened Sodes Green Acre in 2016 as a country market and cafe, though the business expanded into a gift shop and liquor store since then as well.
The Sadewassers decided to open Sodes Perk Central after Guttenberg residents expressed an interest in more coffee options in town.
“Last year, the City of Guttenberg did a couple of community surveys, and it was clear everybody was looking for a coffee shop,” Beth Sadewasser said. “Even though we already had a cafe, people were looking for more of that gourmet coffee shop atmosphere.”
She added that the business offers an “extensive” list of coffee drinks, including mixed drinks.
“The response (from the community) has been hugely positive,” she said. “They are ecstatic.”
Sodes Perk Central is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The business can be reached at 563-252-3301 and found online at facebook.com/SodesGreenAcre.